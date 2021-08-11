AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.200-$-1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $270 million-$275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $254.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 1.07. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $85.50.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.33.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $5,395,951 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

