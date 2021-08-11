AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after buying an additional 10,823,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,429,000 after buying an additional 5,227,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 49,780.4% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902,870 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,506,898. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.