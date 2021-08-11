AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Trimmed by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,330 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after buying an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.16. 20,479,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,363,336. The company has a market capitalization of $201.06 billion, a PE ratio of -90.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.58.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

