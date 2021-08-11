aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 4,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.99. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $8.33.

In related news, Director Paul Schimmel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,374.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

