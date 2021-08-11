Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:AUBN)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 10.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Auburn National Bancorporation stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.00. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,772. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48. The firm has a market cap of $121.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services.

