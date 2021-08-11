Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

AUGX remained flat at $$5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

