Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

AUGX remained flat at $$5.25 on Wednesday. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Augmedix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

