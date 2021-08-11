Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III Purchases 25,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III bought 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

Shares of DPW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,131. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPW. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ault Global by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ault Global by 157.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,437 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of Ault Global by 47.2% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

