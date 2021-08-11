AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of AuraSource, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARAO) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37.

About AuraSource (OTCMKTS:ARAO)

AuraSource, Inc engages in the development and implementation of clean energy and mineral processing technologies. It operates through AuraMetal and AuraMoto divisions. The AuraMetal division focuses on the development and production of beneficiation process for complex ore, tailings, and slimes materials as industrial application solutions.

