Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) and Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Critical Review

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.4% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.2% of Aprea Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aprea Therapeutics N/A -64.05% -55.01% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals -242.26% -36.98% -32.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aprea Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aprea Therapeutics N/A N/A -$53.48 million ($2.53) -1.62 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals $50.12 million 38.61 -$102.68 million ($0.87) -17.32

Aprea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aprea Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aprea Therapeutics has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Aprea Therapeutics and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aprea Therapeutics 0 5 1 0 2.17 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Aprea Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 247.56%. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 96.42%. Given Aprea Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aprea Therapeutics is more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals beats Aprea Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers. It also develops APR-548, a p53 reactivator that is on Phase I dose-escalation clinical trial for oral administration in MDS patients. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

