Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €80.00 ($94.12) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurubis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of NDA opened at €73.74 ($86.75) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. Aurubis has a 12-month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 12-month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €81.33.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

