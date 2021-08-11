Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.79% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $658,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,931,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,992,000.

Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,666. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.50. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $27.70.

