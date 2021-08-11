Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,656 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 106,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $37,109,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 256,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $361.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total value of $92,977.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,319,070 shares of company stock worth $793,504,575. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

