Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,011 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 43,961.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,569,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 375.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 44,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,277,000.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679,928 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

