Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 1,552 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,979 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.8% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $245.20 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $227.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.87, for a total value of $928,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,441,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 519,281 shares of company stock worth $126,432,032 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

