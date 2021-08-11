Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys New Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.37% of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Q3 Asset Management boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 42.7% in the second quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 30,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,673 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 48,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

RTH stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.28. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $180.92.

