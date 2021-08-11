Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,996 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

AMLP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.10. 7,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,640. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

