Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.85. 720,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,815. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

