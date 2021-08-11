Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 110.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,297,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,008,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,979,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,354 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after acquiring an additional 585,568 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,118,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 814,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,196. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $51.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.90.

