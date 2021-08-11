Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.91 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 368.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total transaction of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $276.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $325.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

