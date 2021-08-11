Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Shopify by 133.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,521.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 78.78, a P/E/G ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,650.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,452.19. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

