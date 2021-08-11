Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 22,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 257.2% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 97,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 67,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $31.30. 18,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,172. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.21. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

