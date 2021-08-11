Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,333.44 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,871.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,475.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,762,489.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,807 shares of company stock valued at $12,473,798. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

