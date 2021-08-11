Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 14,304 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,304 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $76.49 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44.

