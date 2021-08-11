Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 4,909 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,909 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Retirement Planning Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 3,560,752 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.67.

