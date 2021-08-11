Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 856 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 116,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 673,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM opened at $160.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.