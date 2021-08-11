Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.20

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $21.27. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 71,953 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANZBY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.20.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

