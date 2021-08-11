AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.72

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$55.72 and last traded at C$55.50, with a volume of 53179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACQ shares. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on AutoCanada in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Acumen Capital raised their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$50.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.72.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.