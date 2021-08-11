AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$53.00. AutoCanada shares last traded at C$52.56, with a volume of 35,370 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark set a C$58.50 price objective on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoCanada presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$47.59.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

