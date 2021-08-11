Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of AVDL stock opened at $7.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $446.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 26.57 and a quick ratio of 26.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,495,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after purchasing an additional 603,530 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,226,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 389,782 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 185,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.