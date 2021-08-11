AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Holdings Lowered by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,052 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 2.6% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. PGGM Investments owned 2.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $613,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,415 shares of company stock worth $2,491,333. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVB traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $222.20. 639,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,591. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.62. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $232.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

AVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

