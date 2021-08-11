Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Versant Capital Management Inc

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.27% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,785,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,028,000 after purchasing an additional 16,706 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 285,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,780,000 after buying an additional 175,998 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 132,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 33,222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.05. 1,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,977. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $51.47 and a 12 month high of $76.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.