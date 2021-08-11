Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of AVST traded up GBX 18.20 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 586.60 ($7.66). 10,571,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,008. Avast has a twelve month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 524.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 50.89.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 680 ($8.88) target price on shares of Avast in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 528.57 ($6.91).

About Avast

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

