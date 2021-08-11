Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Trading Down 9.8%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s stock price fell 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.31 and last traded at $25.55. 9,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 657,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.32.

CDMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Avid Bioservices from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.42 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $477,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 7,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $184,571.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,317 shares of company stock worth $801,093 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 526,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 132,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

