Avista (NYSE:AVA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVA. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $42.22. The stock had a trading volume of 63 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,431. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 136,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

