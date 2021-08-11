Avista (NYSE:AVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avista (NYSE:AVA) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.620 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Avista also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.960-$2.160 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Avista alerts:

NYSE AVA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.22. 63 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.62. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avista will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.95%.

In related news, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $427,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,975 shares of company stock valued at $944,551 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.