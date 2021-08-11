Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.020-$1.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion.

AVT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.17. 393,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,675. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

AVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 3,500 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $156,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

