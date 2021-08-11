AXA (CS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AXA (EPA: CS) in the last few weeks:

8/11/2021 – AXA was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/3/2021 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/2/2021 – AXA was given a new €27.00 ($31.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/2/2021 – AXA was given a new €26.50 ($31.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/2/2021 – AXA was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/19/2021 – AXA was given a new €23.30 ($27.41) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/19/2021 – AXA was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/5/2021 – AXA was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2021 – AXA was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

6/29/2021 – AXA was given a new €20.50 ($24.12) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2021 – AXA was given a new €24.95 ($29.35) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CS traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €23.84 ($28.05). The company had a trading volume of 2,876,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.16. AXA SA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

