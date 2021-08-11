Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Up 5%

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) were up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.05 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 5,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.78.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXSM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $118.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.14.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The company has a market cap of $936.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.51.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 45.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.