Azuki (AZUKI) Reaches Market Cap of $1.43 Million

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 37.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Azuki has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar. Azuki has a market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $54,080.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00048129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00150929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.12 or 0.00157176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,373.43 or 0.99684306 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003044 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00854738 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

