Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 642,473 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.43% of Azure Power Global worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 332.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,411 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.