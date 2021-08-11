B Craig Owens Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Crown stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.
CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Crown Company Profile
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.