B Craig Owens Acquires 2,000 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Director B Craig Owens purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.62 per share, for a total transaction of $211,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Crown stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.58. The stock had a trading volume of 19,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.43. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research started coverage on Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 3.6% during the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Crown by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

