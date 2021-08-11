B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.10). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Checkpoint Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11,080.58% and a negative return on equity of 73.47%.

CKPT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 27.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

