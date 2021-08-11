B. Riley Comments on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). B. Riley also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total value of $323,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

