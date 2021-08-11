B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 18th

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger’s (OTCMKTS:BRPMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of BRPMU opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. B. Riley Principal 150 Merger has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07.

Get B. Riley Principal 150 Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Principal 150 Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Principal 150 Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.