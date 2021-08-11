B. Riley Weighs in on Service Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Service Properties Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

SVC stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.47. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.43. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 21.99% and a negative net margin of 45.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 3.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 46,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,158,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,598,000 after purchasing an additional 586,497 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $4,026,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,869 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

