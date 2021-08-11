B. Riley Weighs in on Tecnoglass Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

TGLS opened at $24.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.92%.

In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $317,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,202.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

