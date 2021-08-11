Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) EVP Sells $1,580,908.35 in Stock

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.54. 2,879,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $73.90 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.27.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLL. Longbow Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.