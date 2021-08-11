Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several brokerages recently commented on BNDSY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of BNDSY opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Banco de Sabadell has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

