Band Protocol (BAND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $86.21 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $8.04 or 0.00017602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $282.94 million and approximately $86.21 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00057280 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00885942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.89 or 0.00111410 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00043637 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.