Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.